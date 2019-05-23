Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Andrew A. "Tony" Pinto

Andrew A. "Tony" Pinto Obituary
Andrew A. "Tony" Pinto Hollywood, SC - Andrew Anthony "Tony" Pinto, 66, husband of Linda Michele Foster Pinto, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Anthony "Tony" Pinto are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019
