Andrew Blankenship Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Andrew Blankenship are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - 9:30 AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Avenue, Beaufort, SC. Wake Service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Andrew is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Blankenship of the home; son, Jay Blankenship (Janice) of Anderson, SC; daughter, Latoniga Sass Blankenship of Charlotte, NC; and son, Ryan Blankenship of Goose Creek, SC; grandsons, Jayson Andrew Blankenship of Gainesville, FL and Jajuan Samuel Blankenship of Tulsa, OK; one brother, Richard L. Blankenship of Jonesville, GA; two sisters, Armalean Carter (Al) of Pensacola, FL and Annie R. Manley (Henry) of Atlanta, GA ; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019