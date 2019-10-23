Andrew Clay Frasier, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mr. Andrew Clay Frasier, Sr., those of his wife Mrs. Betsy Lee Wright Frasier, their son Andrew Fraiser, Jr., his late parents George and Virginia Fraiser, siblings Delores F. Short, Sara Haynes and Mary McCants, brothers-in-law Robert (Patricia) Wright, Eddie (Shirley) Wright and Thompson Wright, nieces and nephews are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in New Hope Baptist Church 2900 Appleton Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405, interment Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 22 Jonesville Ave. (17-A) Yemassee, SC 29945. Viewing will be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019