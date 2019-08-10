Andrew Cobbs Sr.

Andrew Cobbs, Sr. Adams Run, SC - Mr. Andrew Cobbs, Sr., beloved husband of the late Mary Cobbs entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mr. Cobbs leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved children: Theresa Carter (Eddie), Andrew Cobbs, Jr. (Margie), Jennifer Cobbs Grant (Steven), Pamela Cobbs and Juanita Singleton (Earl). Late residence: 5623 Cleland Road, Adams Run, SC 29426. Arrangements entrusted to the care of, Walkers Mortuary 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; (843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019
