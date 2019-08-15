Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Andrew Cobbs Sr.

Andrew Cobbs Sr. Obituary
Andrew Cobbs, Sr. Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Andrew Cobbs, Sr. and those of his beloved wife, the late Mrs. Mary Cobbs; loving children: Theresa Haynes (Eddie), Andrew Cobbs, Jr. (Margie), Jennifer Cobbs Grant (Steven), Pamela Cobbs and Juanita Singleton (Earl); a host of grands, great-grands, sisters, brothers and cousins are invited to attend his Home-Going Service, 12 Noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Luke AME Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC 29449. Interment: Mt. Nebo AME Church. The Wake Service will be held this evening (Friday) from 6pm until 8pm at Mt. Nebo AME Church, 6044 Spring Grove Road, Adams Run, SC 29426. Final Arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
