Andrew Gardner Charleston - Andrew "Drew" Charles Gardner passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019. Drew was a graduate of Fort Mill High School and The College of Charleston. For over 10 years, he was a beloved member of the music scene and a prolific videographer. Known in the industry as Toucan Films, Drew supported local artists and musicians with his camera, his vision, his humor and his whole heart. Drew is survived by his parents, JoNelle Hodge Gardner and Steven L. Gardner, sister Rachel Gardner, multiple aunts, uncles, loving cousins, extended and honorary family members, plus a family of friends who will ensure that his spirit of kindness will continue. Drew's Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on November 2, 2019 at Edisto Island United Methodist Church. A Tribute to Drew's Life and Work will be held at 5:30 PM on November 4, 2019 at The Royal American. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the Mental Health Association of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society.