Andrew Jacob Hogue Jr. Charleston - Andrew Jacob Hogue, Jr., 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Diane Kornahrens Hogue, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 8, 2020. A Private Visitation will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held outdoors Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the James Island Yacht Club, 734 Wampler Drive, Charleston, SC at 2:00 p.m. Andy was born May 12, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Andrew Jacob Hogue and Martha Smith Hogue. He was a graduate of the James Island High School Rams and received his bachelor's in Business at Baptist College (Charleston Southern University). Andy served 20 years in the South Carolina National Guard, retiring as Lt. Colonel. He had a heart of gold and lead a life of service. He was an active member and past Commander of the Sumter Guards of Charleston, a member of the Washington Light Infantry, a member of the Exchange Club of Charleston, a member of Toastmasters Day Break Club, and a Life Member of the James Island Yacht Club. He actively attended and served on church council at St. Johannes Lutheran Church. Andy co-founded the Adopt-a-Guard Foundation, volunteered for Birthday Party for Jesus at Johnson-Hagood Stadium, and dedicated time and support for The Citadel Lutheran Group. Among his many accomplishments, he was a salesman for Amsoil, Send-out-Cards, and EZ Card. He was a brother of the International Longshoreman Association Local #1771 and was fondly referred to as "Checker Andy." He is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, Diane Kornahrens Hogue; son, Jonathan Tanner Hogue of Irmo, SC; three daughters, Leslie Ann Hogue Carpenter (Scott), Amanda Diane Hogue Rogers, and Anna Drew Hogue Miller (Corbett) all of Charleston; twelve grandchildren, Mikayla, Nathan, Cade, Mya, Lyla, Rosalie, Cayman, Clyde, Miles, Henry, Lendy, and Hogan; brother, Dennis Hogue (Brenda) of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Martha Lynn Hutto of Charleston; father-in-law, George Kornahrens of Charleston; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and Alabama family. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Martha; mother-in-law, Beverly Kornahrens; brother and sister-in-law, Warren Hogue (Loraine); brother-in-law, David Dawson, and sons-in-law, Casey Keegan and Michael Rogers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hassell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
