Andrew Jacob Hogue Jr.
1948 - 2020
Andrew Jacob Hogue Jr. Charleston - Andrew Jacob Hogue, Jr., 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Diane Kornahrens Hogue, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 8, 2020. A Private Visitation will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held outdoors Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the James Island Yacht Club, 734 Wampler Drive, Charleston, SC at 2:00 p.m. Andy was born May 12, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Andrew Jacob Hogue and Martha Smith Hogue. He was a graduate of the James Island High School Rams and received his bachelor's in Business at Baptist College (Charleston Southern University). Andy served 20 years in the South Carolina National Guard, retiring as Lt. Colonel. He had a heart of gold and lead a life of service. He was an active member and past Commander of the Sumter Guards of Charleston, a member of the Washington Light Infantry, a member of the Exchange Club of Charleston, a member of Toastmasters Day Break Club, and a Life Member of the James Island Yacht Club. He actively attended and served on church council at St. Johannes Lutheran Church. Andy co-founded the Adopt-a-Guard Foundation, volunteered for Birthday Party for Jesus at Johnson-Hagood Stadium, and dedicated time and support for The Citadel Lutheran Group. Among his many accomplishments, he was a salesman for Amsoil, Send-out-Cards, and EZ Card. He was a brother of the International Longshoreman Association Local #1771 and was fondly referred to as "Checker Andy." He is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, Diane Kornahrens Hogue; son, Jonathan Tanner Hogue of Irmo, SC; three daughters, Leslie Ann Hogue Carpenter (Scott), Amanda Diane Hogue Rogers, and Anna Drew Hogue Miller (Corbett) all of Charleston; twelve grandchildren, Mikayla, Nathan, Cade, Mya, Lyla, Rosalie, Cayman, Clyde, Miles, Henry, Lendy, and Hogan; brother, Dennis Hogue (Brenda) of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Martha Lynn Hutto of Charleston; father-in-law, George Kornahrens of Charleston; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and Alabama family. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Martha; mother-in-law, Beverly Kornahrens; brother and sister-in-law, Warren Hogue (Loraine); brother-in-law, David Dawson, and sons-in-law, Casey Keegan and Michael Rogers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hassell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
James Island Yacht Club
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 11, 2020
Worked with Andy many years. He had a great personality and was fun to be around. So sorry.
Steve Shad
Friend
October 11, 2020
Dear Diane and Family,
We are so sorry to learn of the passing of Andy. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
With Our Sympathy,
Joey and Wendy Lucas
Joey Lucas
Friend
October 11, 2020
Andy was such a wonderful man and uncle. My heart aches knowing he is gone. He will be missed by so many people, but his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren.
Dana Dawson
Family
October 11, 2020
Andy will always remain in my heart as my brother. We never failed to ask if one could help the other. I am blessed to have known him.
Jim Phelps
Served In The Military Together
October 10, 2020
Diane and family,
Our prayers are with you and your families. Andy will always be remembered as that warm hearted and easy going gentleman that loved his family and friends. This world will miss him but the good Lord just acquired another soldier to watch over you. God Bless you
Kathy and Charlie Clark
Kathy and Charlie Clark
Friend
