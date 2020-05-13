Andrew John Britz MOORESVILLE, NC - Andrew "Andy" John Britz, 74, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare-Concord. He was born on August 10, 1945 in Charleston, SC to the late Edwin and Marguerite Pinto Britz. Mr. Britz was a veteran, serving in the US Air Force. In his younger years, he loved carpentry and building furniture. He was retired from Southern Bell & Lucent Tech. Mr. Britz enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being out on his farm. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin Britz. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn Patterson Britz; children, Buffy Francis (Sean), Johnny Britz (Erin), Beth Stacy (Mike), Jeri Keel (Mark); sister, Carolyn Gartelman (Bob); grandchildren, Amanda Wolfe, Justin Ogle, William Keel, Cody Keel, Patrick Francis, Carolyne Francis, Andrew Britz, Sarah Britz; and six great-grandchildren. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church Family Life Center Fund, 9425 W NC 152 Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Britz family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.