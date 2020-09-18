Andrew Michael Carroll Summerville - Andrew Michael Carroll, 32, of Summerville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 15, 2020. His private visitation and funeral service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Andrew was born August 15, 1988 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Richard Ernest Carroll and Sharon Marie Tam. He was the owner of Boss Up Backwoods Bikes Repair and Paint Shop. Andrew is survived by his father, Richard (LeeAnn) of Fredericksburg, VA mother, Sharon of Summerville, SC (Dan Nelson) fiance;e, Wittnie Stiltz son, Andrew M. Carroll, Jr. three daughters: Breanna Carroll, Eliza Carroll and Alayna Carroll maternal grandparents, Stephen and Patricia Platt of Summerville, SC brother, Christopher Carroll of Summerville, SC three sisters: Krystle Carroll of Summerville, SC, Destiny Hutton of North Charleston, SC and Kaylee Carroll of Fredericksburg, VA many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Jesse Ernest Carroll and Glenda Carroll. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
