1/
Andrew Michael Carroll
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Michael Carroll Summerville - Andrew Michael Carroll, 32, of Summerville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 15, 2020. His private visitation and funeral service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Andrew was born August 15, 1988 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Richard Ernest Carroll and Sharon Marie Tam. He was the owner of Boss Up Backwoods Bikes Repair and Paint Shop. Andrew is survived by his father, Richard (LeeAnn) of Fredericksburg, VA mother, Sharon of Summerville, SC (Dan Nelson) fiance;e, Wittnie Stiltz son, Andrew M. Carroll, Jr. three daughters: Breanna Carroll, Eliza Carroll and Alayna Carroll maternal grandparents, Stephen and Patricia Platt of Summerville, SC brother, Christopher Carroll of Summerville, SC three sisters: Krystle Carroll of Summerville, SC, Destiny Hutton of North Charleston, SC and Kaylee Carroll of Fredericksburg, VA many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Jesse Ernest Carroll and Glenda Carroll. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Interment
01:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved