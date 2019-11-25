Andrew Montez (Drew) Moore

Andrew Montez (Drew) Moore N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on the morning of Friday, November 22, 2019, Mr. Andrew Montez (Drew) Moore. He is the father of Ms. Sha'Niya Amari Moore, Ms. Aubri Mia Moore and Mr. Amir Ahmed Moore; the son of Ms. Tracy Moore and Mr. Leo Gibbs; the brother of Ms. Shanae Moore and Mr. Darnell Moore. Funeral Arrangements will be announced later. Friends may call at 5144 Scarsdale Drive, Apt. A., N. Charleston, SC 29418. North Area Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Moore Family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
