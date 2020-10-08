Andrew Mullikin Charleston - Andrew F. Mullikin, Jr., 75, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Anderson, SC on August 7th, 1945, he was the son of the late Andrew F. Mullikin, Sr. and Eva Lee Mims. He attended both St. Andrew's High School and Murray Vocational School and graduated in 1965. He is survived by his wife, Nellie Mullikin, of over 50 years. He retired from Bayer Manufacturing after 37 years of dedicated service in Bushy Park as the manager of their waste water treatment facility. Besides his wife, Andrew is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Tracy) Power; his son, Allen (Sidney) Dale; his grandchildren, Ashley (Cliff) Jones, Lauren (Bryan) Downer, Kyle (Michelle) Power, Ethan Dale; his great-grandchildren, Charlee Jones, Levi Power, Noah Power, Allyson Downer, Keegan Downer, as well as numerous cousins, close friends and past co-workers, whom will all miss him dearly. His private funeral service will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, prior to the his service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston