Andrew Myers HANAHAN - Relatives and friends of Andrew "Shorty" Myers, 64, of Hanahan, SC, are invited to his Graveside services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 1516 Foster Creek Road, Hanahan, SC 29410. There will be a walk-thru this evening, 6-8pm at RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC. Phone#843-824-9990, www.riversfh.com
. Those left to cherish his precious memories: his daughter, Nicole Barnett; 3 sisters, Margaret Rollins (Johnny), Iris Waring and Carrileen Haynes; 2 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
