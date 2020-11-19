1/1
Andrew Myers
Andrew Myers HANAHAN - Relatives and friends of Andrew "Shorty" Myers, 64, of Hanahan, SC, are invited to his Graveside services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 1516 Foster Creek Road, Hanahan, SC 29410. There will be a walk-thru this evening, 6-8pm at RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC. Phone#843-824-9990, www.riversfh.com. Those left to cherish his precious memories: his daughter, Nicole Barnett; 3 sisters, Margaret Rollins (Johnny), Iris Waring and Carrileen Haynes; 2 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
NOV
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
