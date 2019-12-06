|
|
Andrew Neil Maples Walterboro - Andrew Neil Maples, 87, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Veteran's Victory House. His celebration of life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. The family will receive friends that day from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will be private. Andrew was born September 14, 1932 in Maryville, TN, son of the late Dempster Arnold Maples and Mary Estee Huffman Maples. He faithfully served his country as a submariner in the US Navy for 22 years, serving aboard the USS Calhoun, USS Clamagore, USS Bonefish and the USS Trumpetfish, to name a few. In addition to his amazing cooking skills, Andrew was a Mason, a Shriner and was the #9 member of the Keystone Cops. In 1972, he started his own mobile home moving service and served the Lowcountry until 1990. Andrew loved his family very much, with a special joy of being a grandfather to all of his grandbabies. He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Shaw (Rick) of Conway, SC, Patricia Lancaster (Dean) of Moncks Corner, SC and Shirley Maples of Conway, SC; one son, James "Boo Boo" Maples (Rhonda) of Hanahan, SC; five grandchildren, Dean Lancaster, II (Jessica), James Maples, II, Seth Lancaster, Samantha Maples-Bell (Cody) and Natalie Maples; four great-grandchildren, Dean Lancaster, III, Margo Maples, Lillianne Lancaster and Ellis Bell; one special nephew, George Maples (Vida). He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Danny Maples, one grandchild, Laurin Lancaster, five brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019