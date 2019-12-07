|
Andrew Neil Maples Walterboro - The celebration of life for Andrew Neil Maples will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. The family will receive friends that day from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019