Andrew Poinsett Jr. GOTHIC LODGE #212 F. & A.M. (PHA), TO THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: You are requested to attend the funeral service of our late brother Andrew Poinsett Jr., on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, 1110 Camp Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Wake service at same location Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC 29418. Craft fraternally invited. By Order Of: Monroe Rhodes Jr., W.M. Leonard Myers, P.M., Secty.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020