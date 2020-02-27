|
Andrew Poinsett, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Andrew Poinsett, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Wake Service will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the church. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Poinsett leaves to cherish memories: his children, LeVine Gail Poinsett, Emily Nowell, Andrew Glen Poinsett (Cassandra) and Reginald Poinsett (Mary); brother, Joseph Poinsett; companion, Nathalie Jetters; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020