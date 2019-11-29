Anetha Prioleau Champaign JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Anetha Prioleau Champaign are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Monday, December 2, 2019, 11:00 am in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. George Kugblenu, Pastor and Rev. Hercules Champaign, officiating; Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Sunday. Mrs. Champaign will lie in state at the church 10 AM Monday until the hour of service. Mrs. Champaign leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Edward Champaign; children, Darlene Prioleau (Steven), Edward Champaign Jr. and Alice Marie Barbee; siblings, Johnny Prioleau, Theresa Richardson, Elijah Prioleau and Alice Scott. grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Champaign is preceded in death by her daughter, the late Tisha Prioleau. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019