Angela Bishop Fortunato Holland
1969 - 2020
Angela Bishop Fortunato Holland Ladson - Angela Bishop Fortunato Holland, 51, of Ladson, wife of the late John Futunato and the late Clyde Franklin Holland, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC 29405. Flowers will be accepted. Angela was born on January 4, 1969 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Paul and Fortune Bishop. She attended Summerville High School. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her granddaughter. Survivors, in addition to her parents, are: two children: John Matthew Fortunato of Turbeville, SC and Lauren Grace DeMarco (Michael) of Ladson; granddaughter, Emily Grace DeMarco; brother, David Bishop (Susan) of Summerville. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
