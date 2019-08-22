Angela Flannery Holly Hill, SC - Angela Elizabeth Flannery passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 44. She was born on September 29, 1974 in Charleston to Clarence "Gene" and Jeanne Flannery. In addition to her parents, Angela is survived by her husband Michael "Mike" Sean Moran; daughter, Kaitlin Victoria Atkinson; sons, Rivers Tyler Atkinson and Devlin Lee Erin Varner; sisters, Michelle Booth of Perry GA, Shannon Swicegood of Georgetown, KY; brothers, Jim Flannery of Austin, TX and Darren Flannery of Columbia, SC.Angela passionately spent time with family and friends. She was known for infectious laughter and warm hugs. She loved cooking, reading, music, the beach and most of all, her shoes. Her fashionably late arrivals were overlooked because of her world-famous smoked macaroni cheese casserole. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM Saturday August 24th, 2019 at St Ann Catholic Church in Orangeburg County, South Carolina 2205 State Park Rd, Santee, SC 29142. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 1662 Ingram Road Charleston, SC 29407, Attn: Robyn Karoly, Regional Coordinator 1-800-705-8745. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019