Angela Karr Summerville - Angela Karr, 49, of Summerville, SC, wife of Todd Karr, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence. Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, c/o Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Angela was born January 9, 1971, in Charleston, SC. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Todd Karr of Summerville, SC, Angela leaves behind her mother, Garnell Thompson, also of Summerville, SC; sons, Gregory Paulson (Jessica Bonner) of Ladson, SC, and Ryan Karr (Melanie Gale) of Ladson, SC; her daughter, Chelsea Karr (Amanda Romero) of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters, Pam Arnold of Ladson, SC, and Tonya Kanapaux of Summerville, SC; and her niece, Victoria Pitt (Tyler Moore) of Cross, SC; and five grandchildren, Greyson Paulson, Trevor Paulson, Kayley Bronner, Jace Paulson, and Owen Karr. She predeceased by her father, William Kanapaux; step-father, Buster Thompson; and a sister, Karen Pitt. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.