In Loving Memory Of ANGELA LOUISE SMITH June 3, 1968 - December 22, 2006 In loving memory of our Daughter, These are things death cannot sever, age, tears, pain nor cruel care, can harm her or enter memory's hall. She that we loved, beautiful and fair, from life's dangers now secure is she. Lovely she was, lovely she shall be. Love You Forever And A Day Sadly missed by Mother Laura, Son Michael John, Brothers Donnie, Travis, Sister-In-Law Sonde, Nephews Doc & Taylor.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019