In Loving Memory Of ANGELA MARIE MICHEAU August 14, 1981~ August 7, 2001 HAPPY BIRTHDAY A special day to celebrate a special girl. We enjoyed almost 20 years with a beautiful person, who turned into a fantashtic young lady. Although we knew you had a wonderful future ahead, God had other plans for you. So, until we meet again, we have a guardian angel watching over us every day. We miss your presence here on earth, but see you in so many things. You may be out of sight, but never forgotten. Loving you always, MOM & DAD



