Angela Shanice Wright Brown
Angela Shanice Wright Brown CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Angela Wright Brown are invited to attend her graveside service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 11a.m. at Payne Memorial Garden, 2012 Sea Water Drive, James Island, SC. A public Walk Through will be held Friday October 2, 2020 from 3 - 6p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Mrs. Wright Brown is survived by her beloved husband, Mr. Anthony Brown, mother, Mrs. Bernice Benjamin, grandparents, Mr. William and Mrs. Julia Wright, two sisters, Ms. Conchetta Wright and Ms. Shaundaza Benjamin, three nieces, Ms. Demiesha, Ms. Loyalty, Ms. Harmoni, two nephews, Mr. Shanquez, Mr. Malcom, mother-in-law, Mrs. Beverly Brown, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. John Lee Benjamin. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
