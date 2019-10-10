Angelia Gary McClellanville, SC - The family of Ms. Angelia Michel Gary announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:00AM at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church 8592 Old Georgetown Rd. McClellanville, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Ms. Gary is survived by her children, Somon Martinez, Stephen Gary and Eugene Ross, III; 2 sisters, 3 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Gary will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. "Angie" is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019