Angelia Gary

Guest Book
  • "S.I.P. CUZ WE LOVE YOU BUT GOD LOVES YOU BEST SLEEP ON CUZ..."
    - Evella Thompson
  • - Tracy & Evella Deas- Thompson
Service Information
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-718-0144
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Howard Chapel AME Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Howard Chapel AME Church
8592 Old Georgetown Rd.
McClellanville, SC
View Map
Obituary
Angelia Gary McClellanville, SC - The family of Ms. Angelia Michel Gary announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:00AM at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church 8592 Old Georgetown Rd. McClellanville, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Ms. Gary is survived by her children, Somon Martinez, Stephen Gary and Eugene Ross, III; 2 sisters, 3 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Gary will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. "Angie" is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
