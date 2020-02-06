|
|
Angelia Grippon Simmons Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Angelia Grippon Simmons are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1981 Arbutus Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Simmons is survived by her husband, Joseph Simmons; son, Dwayne M. Simmons; father, James Grippon, Sr. (Margaret); a devoted friend, Leroy Gibbs; grandchildren, Deserra Arlise Gadsden and Dwayne Simmons, Jr.; siblings, James E. Grippon, Jr. (Susan), Sylvia Douglas, La-Vone Grippon-White (Harold), Janis Grippon, Mark Grippon, Sr. (Roberta), Gwendolyn Fields (John), Denise Gold, Tramaine S. Guy (William), Robin Stacia and Stacey Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www. MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020