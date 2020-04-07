|
|
Angie Dorothy Hirsch Charleston - Angie Dorothy Hirsch, 98, of Charleston, SC wife to Isaac "Bing" Hirsch, entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 9, 1921 in Charleston, SC Angie was a daughter of the late Fred Richard Bach and Angeline Herrington Bach. Angie was known to many for her lovely singing voice and her beautiful handmade gowns, which graced the shoulders of many brides and beauty pageant contestants over the years. A long time Charleston night club owner, she enjoyed dealing Black Jack and hosting many gatherings in which she entertained the Charleston community. Angie is survived by her son, Lawrence Glover (Mary) of North Augusta, SC, her grandchildren, Tammy Riggle (James) of Sparta, TN, Frankie Branton (Robert) of St Stephens, SC, Hank Jackson (Rose) of Pineville, SC; and her great- grandchildren, Tyler Riggle, Bobby Branton, Casey and Cole Jackson. She was preceded in death by her daughter Annette Grooms and many siblings. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angie`s memory may be sent to the Charleston SPCA, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020