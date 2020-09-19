Angie Lee Crum RIDGEVILLE, SC - With regret we inform you that Mrs. Angie Lee Crum, of Ridgeville, SC, entered into eternal rest on September 17, 2020; the beloved daughter of the late Mr. Willie, Sr. and Mrs. Hermena Crum, beloved sister of Mrs. Wilhemenia King (John) of Ridgeville, SC, Dr. Willie K. Crum, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Mr. George Crum, Ridgeville, SC, Mrs. Lula M. Bryant (Isaac) of Summerville, SC, Dr. Rose Mary Brown (Johnnie) of Ridgeville, SC, Mrs. Virginia Crum of Ridgeville, SC, Mrs. Mattie Middlebrooks (Howard), of AL, Mr. Fred Crum, of AL, and Mrs. Elizabeth Huffman of Ridgeville, SC, family and friends are invited to her Home-Going services on Thursday, September 24, 2020; 11:00 A.M. at Sharon Cemetery, Ridgeville, SC; the viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5-6 P.M. at AIKEN-CAPERS FUNERAL HOME, Summerville, SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
