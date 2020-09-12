Anita Bowman Godwin CARY, NC - Anita Bowman Godwin, 78, of Cary, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. Anita was born on April 4, 1942 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late, Paul and Thelma Bowman. In addition to her parents, Anita is preceded in death by her son, Cary Madison Gunter; brothers, Paul "Buddy" Bowman Jr and William "Mark" Bowman; and nephew, Terrence "Bo" Bowman. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Gunn; sisters-in-law, Dotte Bowman and Trannie Bowman; nephew, Bryant Tant, great-nephew, Corbett Tant ; and nieces, Heather Bowman, Candice Bowman and nephew, Bryce Bowman. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406. Memorial contributions may be made to: Corral Riding Academy, corralriding.org
