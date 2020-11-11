1/1
Anita Bryant-Shuler Charlotte, NC - Heaven is a brighter and more joyous place today because it now holds the soul of Anita Bryant-Shuler, who went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 08, 2020 surrounded by family. The Services celebrating her life will be private. She is survived by her husband, Jacarna W. Shuler; son, William Bryant Shuler; mother, Vera F. Bryant; step-father, Leon Alston; sister, Marcia Bryant Kang (Roy); brother, Galen Smith; mother-in-law, Georgia Shuler and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Wesley Bryant. In Lieu of Flowers, Make Monetary Donations to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
