Anita Frances Benson Nodtvedt Mt. Pleasant - Anita Frances Benson Nodtvedt, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. Anita was born April 25, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late William Cecil Benson and the late Ruah Mairs Benson. She moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in the late 1960's, where she raised her family, and ultimately relocated to Mount Pleasant in 2014. She was a wonderful, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Paul Nodtvedt (Ann) of Mount Pleasant, daughter, Kristine Dartnall (Robert) of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Matt Nodtvedt (Tayler), Anna Nodtvedt Haysom (John) and Ben Nodtvedt (Katie) all of Mount Pleasant and Adam Joshua Dartnall and Grace Dartnall, both of Charlotte, NC; and four great-grandchildren. A family service will be held later in Charlotte, where she will be interred in the Columbarium at St. John's Episcopal Church next to her late husband John Martin Nodtvedt. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Church at LifePark, 1151 George Browder Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston