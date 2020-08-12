1/
Anita Frances Benson Nodtvedt
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Frances Benson Nodtvedt Mt. Pleasant - Anita Frances Benson Nodtvedt, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. Anita was born April 25, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late William Cecil Benson and the late Ruah Mairs Benson. She moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in the late 1960's, where she raised her family, and ultimately relocated to Mount Pleasant in 2014. She was a wonderful, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Paul Nodtvedt (Ann) of Mount Pleasant, daughter, Kristine Dartnall (Robert) of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Matt Nodtvedt (Tayler), Anna Nodtvedt Haysom (John) and Ben Nodtvedt (Katie) all of Mount Pleasant and Adam Joshua Dartnall and Grace Dartnall, both of Charlotte, NC; and four great-grandchildren. A family service will be held later in Charlotte, where she will be interred in the Columbarium at St. John's Episcopal Church next to her late husband John Martin Nodtvedt. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Church at LifePark, 1151 George Browder Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved