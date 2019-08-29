Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Grooms Baldwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Anita Grooms Baldwin Charleston - Anita Grooms Baldwin, 75, of Charleston, SC and wife of Franklin J. Baldwin, Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Anita was born in Charleston, SC, and she grew up in North Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA. She was a graduate of Chicora High School. Professionally, she worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Frank J. Baldwin Construction Company, and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. She retired from the latter in 2006. Additionally, she was a stay-at-home mom for a number of years between her employments at the shipyard and the VA. Anita enjoyed gardening, and it was common for her to spend hours in the yard. Her husband joked that they could open a plant nursery due to the abundance of flowers and plants at their home. She loved to cook and bake during the holidays. Her mother's recipes for dressing and pumpkin pie were family favorites. Decorating for Christmas was a true labor of love for Anita. It was her favorite time of year, and the Baldwins' decorated home was once featured in The Post and Courier. In a previous congregation, Anita served on the Hospitality and Personnel Committees, and she volunteered in the church nursery. Additionally, she used her decorating talents in the renovation efforts of that sanctuary after it was damaged by Hurricane Hugo. Anita was a gracious host and a loving relative and friend. Through the years, she enjoyed hosting wedding and baby showers. She frequently sent cards and notes to friends and loved ones to express thanks, celebrate an occasion, or offer encouragement or condolences. Preparing food for those ill or grieving was another act of her service towards others. She was meticulous, organized, and known for her attention to detail. She was also a strong, elegant, southern woman, and her independent spirit remained with her throughout her illness. Surviving in addition to her beloved husband Frank, of 55 years, are two children: Franklin J. "Jody" (Susan) Baldwin, Jr., Allison (Jeff) B. Williamson; three grandchildren, whom called her "Gammy": Franklin J. "Tradd" Baldwin, III, Laurel H. Williamson, Merritt B. Williamson; two sisters: J. LaTrelle Hayward and J. LaVone Grooms. She is also survived by cousins, a sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Internment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to express thanks to all whom have cared for Anita. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Presbyterian Church, 1405 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or the , 2090 Executive Hall Road # 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.