Anita Stone Rourk James Island - Anita Stone Rourk, 90, of James Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 10, 2020 of natural causes. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the J Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday in the Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Anita was born July 23, 1929 in Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of the late E. Roy Stone, Sr. and Bertha Emmy Thorpe Stone. While in high school Anita lettered in many sports including basketball, softball and soccer. She was a graduate of Greenville High School and an alumni of Bob Jones University. Anita was married for 73 years to the love of her life and together they embarked on a lifetime of many adventures. She is survived by her beloved husband Pleasant LeVan Rourk Jr.; her son Richard James Rourk, Sr. (Joyce) of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Pleasant LeVan Rourk III and David Roy Rourk. Dedicated to my beloved wife: You are the sweetest joy I have, especially in the Spring. You are the flowers and the sun and all the birds that sing. Yes, you are these and all the stars. Each breath of rain washed air, because the love that lights your eyes are mine alone to share. Spring would never come again if you were gone from me. My heart would be an empty haunt of lonely memories. You are my every season, especially my Spring. You are the only one I love, my all, my everything.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020