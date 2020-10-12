Anitra Gilbert Goose Creek - Anitra Arlene Gilbert, 55, of Goose Creek SC, a retired school cafeteria manager and wife of Paul David Gilbert, entered eternal rest on Saturday October 10, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. Anitra was born on November 20, 1964 in Augusta, GA to Frances DeLoach Beard and Jesse Wade Beard. Anitra retired after 28 years from Mt. Holly Elementary School in Berkeley County School District October of 2020. Anitra is survived by her husband Paul David Gilbert; children Artina Y. Gilbert, Jessica M. Gilbert, and Somrics B. Gilbert; grandchildren Jesse R Thacker, Eliza L. Charlebois, Gabriella R. Damico, and Lily M. Parish; mother Frances DeLoach Beard; siblings Rhonda L. Burgess, and Robert D. Beard Visitation will be Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Anitra's funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00pm. Anitra requested everyone bring daisies to lay upon her casket. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
