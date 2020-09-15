Ann Barnum Connellee Charleston - Ann Barnum Connellee, 93 passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. There will be a private Memorial Service at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. You may connect to the live stream online site at: gracechurchcharleston.org
. Born September 22, 1926 in Rochester, NY, Ann was the only child of Alfred E. Barnum and Mildred Clune Barnum. Ann went to Monroe High School in Rochester and graduated in 1948 with honors in Mathematics from Hood College in Frederick, MD. Ann married her husband Bill, a Navy ensign, in July 1948. His naval assignments took them to Newport, RI; Pensacola, Fl.; San Diego and Mare Island, CA. They transferred to Rochester, NY when Bill received a Naval teaching assignment at the University of Rochester. After the Korean war Bill resigned from his commission, and they moved to Geneseo, NY. Ann was mostly a mother at home. She also worked part time for a lawyer and did income tax work and various volunteer work. In Geneseo they built Ann's "dream house," with a swimming pool where Ann taught swimming lessons to infants and young children. About a year later Bill's career took them to Houston, Texas. Upon Bill's retirement in 1986, they built a house on Kiawah Island, South Carolina where they lived for 15 years before moving to Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community in Charleston. Ann was a volunteer all her life. After her mother died of cancer in the early 1960's, she volunteered for the American Cancer Society
. She volunteered at the Houston, Texas YWCA where she made lifelong friendships. She was an active member of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Grace Church Cathedral, and Governor's Club on Kiawah Island. Ann and Bill were very active in the Kiawah community, especially with golf. They worked as volunteers at the Charleston Aquarium for over 10 years and were members of the College of Charleston Cougar Club. Ann is survived by two children: Lee Connellee (Melanie) of Charlotte, NC and Gail Connellee of Fairfield, IA; son-in-law, Noel Rodriguez of Buda, TX; four grandchildren: Hans Gotun and Morgan Connellee, both of NY, Anne-Grethe Gotun of Pueblo, CO and Mackenzie Connellee Kozak (Thomas) of Ashville, NC; and a cousin, Bill Clune of Scottsville, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, William Lee Connellee Senior who passed away September 16, 2018 and her youngest daughter, Lynne Clune Connellee who passed away in 2014 of ALS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or the charity of your choice
. A memorial message may sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston