|
|
In Loving Memory Of ANN P. BLANDIN March 17, 1944 ~ February 13, 2019 We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence we often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Nothing can be more beautiful than the memories we have of you. To us you were so special God must have thought so too. If we could have a lifetime wish, a dream that would come true, we would pray to God with all our hearts for yesterday and you. A thousand words can't bring you back, we know because we've tried, we know because we've cried. You left behind our broken hearts and happy memories too, but we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. Love, your daughters, Corona Campbell, Ella McGee and Alicia Delesine.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020