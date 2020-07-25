Ann Dawson Coyle Charleston - Ann Dawson Coyle, 93, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest Friday, July 24, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Live Oak Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Ann was born January 14, 1927 in Covington, TN, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Otis Dawson. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Harry F. Coyle. She is survived by her sons, Daniel D. Coyle (Connie) of Summerville, SC and D. Barry Coyle (Pamela Millar) of Ellicott City, MD, her daughter, Nancy C. Whitehorn of Charleston, SC, and her "adopted Canadian daughter", Suzanne Robert of Charleston, SC; her sisters, Velma Sullivan (Aubrey) and Florence Whaley, both of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Reid D. Coyle, Olivia Waldthausen (Alex), Mia S. Coyle and Jack D. Coyle. Ann was predeceased by her brothers, John Dawson and Paul Dawson and her sister, Doris Plunk. Memorials may be made to Carter-May St. Joseph Residence, 1660 Ingram Rd., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
