Ann Elizabeth Leslie Rudd
Ann Elizabeth Leslie Rudd Trenton, SC - Ann Elizabeth Leslie Rudd, 56, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in her honor in August 2020. Contact Ashley Rudd for more information. Ann Elizabeth Leslie was born August 23, 1963 in Dorchester County; daughter of the late Nicholas Miller Leslie, Sadie Delano Beaudrot Harmon; and step-daughter of the late Clayton Harmon Sr. Enamored by hard work and the outdoors, Ann spent most of her free time on home improvement projects, keeping her property in order and spending quality time with loved ones; some mentioned below. Survivors include: mother: Sadie Delano Beaudrot Harmon of Moncks Corner; two daughters: Ashley Lauren Rudd (Jonathon Huskins) of Newton, NC and Rachael Lynn Rudd of Tallassee, AL; one grandson: Jonathon Elijah Huskins; three siblings: Johnny Leslie of Moncks Corner, Donna Leslie Nicholson and Clayton Harmon, Jr. of Summerville, SC; many nieces and nephews and many more friends. She was predeceased by one brother: Michael Leslie. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
