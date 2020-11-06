Ann Gibson Sloan MT. PLEASANT - Ann Gibson Sloan, 84, died peacefully in her sleep on Oct 30, 2020. She was born March 10, 1936 in Cumberland, Maryland. Ann married "Sandy", Alexander Matthew Sloan on the day she graduated from the University of Maryland, where she obtained a BS in Home Economics with high honors. Sandy was instantly smitten with her fun sense of humor, feistiness, and creativity. Together, they set up a busy household with Sandy practicing medicine, and Ann raising their four daughters. They spent most of their 47 years of marriage living on James Island in Charleston, SC, although they also lived in Togus, ME and Mt. Pleasant, SC. As a child, she loved story time with her grandfather as well as dancing. While in college, Ann continued to enjoy dancing and being active in her sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta. While at Maryland, she was known for her funny political cartoons and continued to dabble in art her whole life. She was proud of the fact that she saw or met 11 US presidents in person. Ann was quite a talented seamstress. She even repaired Kermit the Frog's eye once for Jim Henson, who was her lab partner in college. She also made her silk wedding gown. She often sewed costumes for her daughters and was one of the most beloved homeroom moms. She spent her adult life as a wife, mother and grandmother making all feel so special and loved. Ann appreciated all music. Later in life, she trained with New York's Metropolitan Opera Company to become an opera prompter, completing her program with La Boheme. She was a voracious reader, collecting many books, and had a love for learning. She adored animals and cared for many pets throughout her life. Ann is survived by her four daughters, Susie Sloan (Jeff Morse) of San Francisco, CA; Ellen Nietert (Paul) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Alexa Ballzigler (Patrick) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and Carol Sloan of Asheville, NC, and three grandchildren, Sloan Nietert, Savannah Morse, and Jackson Nietert. Memorials may be sent to the Charleston Animal Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
