Ann H. Miller Mt. Pleasant - Ann Henebery Miller, wife of Alonzo Ralph Miller, Jr., of Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her longtime home on Isle of Palms. The relatives friends of Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo R. Miller, Jr. are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020, at Christ Our King Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. She was born Myrtis Ann Henebery in Charleston, South Carolina. Ann was the second of three children born to the late Myrtis Padgett and Peter James Henebery. Her life forever lived in her beloved Lowcountry. After attending James Simons Elementary and Bishop England High School, she graduated and began a career in secretarial work at the Charleston County Courthouse. She left the courthouse in 1956 to have her first of eight children and remained a full-time mother and homemaker until they had all graduated from high school. She then returned to her job at the courthouse and later became the Assistant to the Clerk of Court. Getting anything scheduled at the courthouse required going through Ann Miller, just as she liked it. Her Charleston accent, Carolina Shag dancing and feisty personality became known by all. She retired as the Chief Administrator to the Clerk of Court after nearly three decades of service to the County of Charleston. An active mother of eight children, Ann was equal parts cheerleader, boxing coach, chauffeur, dance instructor, baton twirler, nurse, disciplinarian, babysitter, teacher and #1 supporter to her children's activities that took them across the state for football, wrestling, boxing, dance, cheerleading, music and many other activities. Ann met her husband, Alonzo R. Miller, Jr., while attending Bishop England High School. From that time until the time she was called home, they were inseparable, never spending more than a few hours apart. Alonzo and Ann celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this month. They began their life together as a family on the Isle of Palms. Their small, one-bedroom house grew over the years and their large family and many friends enjoyed this island refuge. An end of summer luau around the pool that often drew a large crowd became a much-anticipated yearly event. Even as the small cinderblock houses of the island gave way to the towering beach houses of today, the house that Ann and Alonzo built always stood out on Cameron Blvd. With Citadel, Clemson and Ireland flags waving, hours of half-rubber games on the back lot, laughter and carousing around the pool, there was always something cooking. Summers were always a blessed time at the beach. There was never a stranger at Ann and Alonzo's home. Ann Miller was spirited and courageous, always putting her family first. Her storytelling, her charisma, her laughter and her love of life will be missed dearly. She is survived by the love of her life, Alonzo R. Miller, Jr.; her children: Ralph (Suzanne), Pam Belser, Michael, Timmy, Randy (Susan), Myrtis Mikell (Mike), Trudy Hicks (H.R.), and Laurie Petit (Bob), as well as over two-dozen grand and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
