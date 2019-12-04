Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
655 Hammonds Cross Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
655 Hammonds Cross Road
Saint Matthews, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann H. Strickland


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann H. Strickland Obituary
Ann H. Strickland N. Charleston - Ann H. Strickland, 83, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammonds Cross Road at 12:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior at the church. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Ann was born November 9, 1936 in St. Matthews, SC, daughter of the late Grady D. Hair and Ethel Hammond Hair. She was a food services manager and retired after 25 years with Charleston County Public Schools. Ann was a member of Deer Park Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters: Brenda Brooks (Paul) of North Charleston, SC, Sonya Carter (Perry) of Walterboro, SC and Becky SanSouci of Moncks Corner, SC; five grandchildren: Philip Brooks, Amber Minor (Brad), Rodney Carter (Nicole), Mehgan Carter, Austin Chestnut (Julia); and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert E. Strickland. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -