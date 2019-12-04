|
Ann H. Strickland N. Charleston - Ann H. Strickland, 83, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammonds Cross Road at 12:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior at the church. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Ann was born November 9, 1936 in St. Matthews, SC, daughter of the late Grady D. Hair and Ethel Hammond Hair. She was a food services manager and retired after 25 years with Charleston County Public Schools. Ann was a member of Deer Park Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters: Brenda Brooks (Paul) of North Charleston, SC, Sonya Carter (Perry) of Walterboro, SC and Becky SanSouci of Moncks Corner, SC; five grandchildren: Philip Brooks, Amber Minor (Brad), Rodney Carter (Nicole), Mehgan Carter, Austin Chestnut (Julia); and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert E. Strickland.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019