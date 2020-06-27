Ann Haskell Smith King Mt. Pleasant - Ann Haskell Smith King, age 89, formerly of Anderson, SC and Ocean Isle Beach, NC, entered eternal rest on June 25, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was born in Boone, NC on October 7th, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Kate Calhoun Haskell Smith and Arlie Raymond Smith. Her parents were educators at Appalachian State University. She was predeceased last year by her loving husband of 67 years, James H. King, Jr. (Jim), two older sisters, Katherine Smith Cheek of Charlotte, NC and Margaret Smith Johnson of Blowing Rock, NC. After graduation from Watauga High School, she attended Queens College in Charlotte, NC, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a homemaker until her two youngest children were in high school. She was a former employee of School District #5 at Lakeside Jr. High School and also retired Executive Secretary of Anderson College where she worked in the Athletic Department and the President's office, and enjoyed many trips with the students and their athletic events. One of her favorite duties there was arranging the Hospitality Club for basketball functions. Ann was a former member of the Anderson Country Club, a past president of the Ladies Golf Association, past member of the Bowling League, The Anderson College Trojan Club, a member of the University of South Carolina Gamecock Club, an original member of the T. L. Hanna Band Aids Organization, a volunteer of the Coastal Museum of the Carolinas at Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and a member of the Turtle Environmental Protection Program. She was also a member of the Ocean Drive Shag Club and was an avid fan of beach music. She was an avid traveler and along with her husband, family members, and friends, had visited many foreign countries. Ann was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Anderson, SC and attended Shallotte Presbyterian at Ocean Isle Beach, NC having been a member of the Presbyterian Church in Boone, NC during her childhood. Surviving her are sons, Leonard R. King of Bluffton, SC, Lee C. King (Lynn) of Columbia, SC, James B. King of Anderson, SC, and her daughter, Gayle King Jinks (Paul) of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Ann's family are deeply grateful to the entire Franke at Seaside/Keil Center staff for the love and devotion to her and hope each employee knows how much you meant to Ann and her appreciation for your exceptional care. A cryptside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the open-air Mausoleum Chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Coastal Museum of the Carolinas at OIB. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.