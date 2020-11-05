Ann Hawkins Buehler CHARLESTON - Ann Hawkins Buehler was born on March 9, 1940 in Charleston, S.C. Ann passed away on November 1, 2020, which is All Saints Sunday. Her parents were Marjorie Mappus Hawkins and Thomas Cornelius Hawkins. Ann was the beloved wife of Hans Buehler. Ann and Hans were married for 33 years. Ann was a Charlestonian for all of her 80 years. She attended Charleston schools in elementary and high school and graduated from the College of Charleston in 1962, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She later returned to the College of Charleston and earned her master's degree in education. Ann taught school at the preschool, middle school, and community college (Trident Technical) level. Her areas of expertise were English composition and syntax. Books and reading were an important part of her life. Ann was known as a kind person with a measure of humor and fun. She is survived by her much-loved husband, Hans Buehler; her sister, Kay Lackey; her brother-in-law, Tony Lackey; her niece, Leigh Butler; her niece, Laura Cotton; Laura's husband, Jay Cotton; and grandnephew, John Cotton. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Thomas Fischer. Ann, a Christian, believed that she would be reunited with loved ones in heaven. Donations may be sent to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
