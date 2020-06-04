Ann Henrietta Clark Mt. Pleasant - Ann H. Clark, 91 of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on June 3rd, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ann H. Clark are invited to attend her Funeral Service 1:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery on McCants Drive in Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Ann was born in Mount Pleasant, where she grew up and lived her entire life. She attended school in Mount Pleasant and later graduated from the College of Charleston and completed her Master's at the Citadel. Ann loved to travel and be supportive of her family. Ann was employed by MUSC, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. After 40 years, she retired as Professor in 1990 and has since been granted Emeritus status. During Ann's professional trailblazing in the field of Cytotechnology, she was honored to receive the national honor of the 1990 ASCP Technologist of the Year Award. She had a love of teaching and her colleagues called her a pioneer in the field for her planning, organization and implementation of the country's first cytotechnology degree program at MUSC. Ann is survived by her children: Ted Clark (Libby) and Beth Hansell (Roy); two grandchildren: Erika Conway (Shawn) and Dale Hansell (Deidra); eight great-grandchildren:Tyler, Bethanny, Mason, Colton, Sissy, Hunter, Jerek, Kamden; one sister, Sarah Cook; one brother, Robert Clark; and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her mother, Oliver Elizabeth Clark, father Cecil Earl Clark, one brother, Cecil Clark, and four sisters, Irene Brunson, Dorothy Scotland, Patricia Cantwell and Edna Bibb. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.