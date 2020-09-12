1/
Ann Hinson
Ann Hinson CAMDEN, SC - Ann Moseley Hinson, 94, of Camden, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. A private service will be held. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Camden Senior Adult Ministries, 1201 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020 or the Hobkirk Hill Chapter DAR (Scholarship Fund), PO Box 1401, Camden, SC 29021. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late James Benjamin and Lula Bowers Moseley, and wife of the late James Cooley Hinson. Ann and Cooley were the owners of Camden Jewelers. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church, as well as an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her daughters, Linda H. Rodgers of Camden and Esther H. Faulkenberry (Larry) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Becky Dennis Rogers (Sean), James Dennis (Carmen), Lauren Faulkenberry, Paul Faulkenberry, Jordan Faulkenberry (Arden); step-grandchildren, Tonya Rodgers Hayes (Jay) of Irmo and Trey Rodgers of Daufuskie Island; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Brody, Anna Grace, Rebekah, Harlee, Diana, Jack, Margaret, and Pinckney; step-great grandsons, Bryson and Garrett; and sister-in-law, Elva Pitsenbarger. In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was predeceased by her son-in-law, Willard Rodgers; brother, Ernest Moseley; and sisters, Mary Edna Broome, Louise Baker, Elizabeth Willis, Peggy Simmons, and Daisy Pitsenbarger. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Hinson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
