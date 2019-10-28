Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Jacks Bruce Hough. View Sign Service Information Strong-Hancock Funeral Home 612 Main St Damariscotta , ME 04543 (207)-563-3550 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Jacks Bruce Hough ROUND POND, ME - Ann Jacks Bruce Hough died peacefully on October 20, 2019, at Round Pond Green in Maine. Daughter of Horace Ansley Bruce and Evelyn Jacks Bruce, she was born March 29, 1938, in Birmingham, Alabama. Ann grew up in Greenville, SC, until she married Kenneth Hough (now deceased) and moved to Charleston, SC, in 1965. She was a graduate of Furman University in 1960, and the Citadel in Charleston where she was among the first women to receive a master's degree from the Citadel's master program in 1971. Teaching was Ann's great passion and her students were her extended family. She taught at various schools in Charleston, SC, and in Polk County, NC. Ann and Ken renovated over 20 houses in Charleston, SC, and in 1981 they fulfilled their dream of owning an inn. They created The Orchard Inn in Saluda, NC, as a welcoming mountain retreat. Ann and Ken also enjoyed spending summers in Maine and in the mid 90s, they moved to Bailey Island, Harpswell where they spent their later years. Ann is survived by a sister, Judy Bruce Little of Greenville, SC; two daughters, Coleman Hough of Los Angeles, CA, and Lee Parr of Matfield, Kent UK; three grandchildren, Catherine, Christopher and William Parr; son-in-law, Jeremy Parr; and friends who loved her dearly. The funeral will be a private service. Ann was cremated and will be laid to rest at sea in Maine with Ken. Please say a prayer of thanksgiving for Ann's life, and for the memories of sharing time with her doing what she loved - living life to the fullest. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME, 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting:



