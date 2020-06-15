Ann Keels Everett N. Charleston - Ann Keels Everett, 93, of North Charleston, wife of the late Henry R. Inman, Sr. and the late Arthur C. Everett, Sr., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by her family at Trident Medical Center after a short illness. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, building fund, 118 W 3rd St., Summerville, SC 29483 or Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org. Ann was born on January 27, 1927, in Ehrhardt, SC, daughter of the late George Wilton Keels and the late Kate Rentz Youngblood. She graduated from Florence High School and then attended University of South Carolina. She retired as an Accountant with DHEC Home Health Service. She was a member of Fort Sullivan Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Charleston Chapter #4 United Daughters of the Confederacy, Women's Club of Charleston, Flowertown Garden Club, and Summerville Music Club. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She was a devoted member of the Sue Knight Sunday School Class at Bethany United Methodist Church. She dearly loved all of her friends and family Survivors include: two sons: Henry R. Inman, Jr. of Columbia and David K. Inman and wife, Sandra Inman, of Hanahan, SC; three grandchildren: Beth Engler and husband, Robert Engler, of Hanahan, SC; Kathy Plaistowe and husband, Richard Plaistowe, of Charleston, SC; and Henry Inman, III of Charlotte, NC; five great-grandchildren: Austin McDowell of Charleston, SC, Anna Engler of Hanahan, SC, Charlston Engler of Hanahan, SC, Richard Plaistowe of Charleston, SC, and Abigail Plaistowe of Charleston, SC; and two step-sons: Michael Everett and wife, Debbie Everett, of Millerville, MD, and Charles Everett of Apex, NC; step-grandchildren: Daniel Everett of Millerville, MD, and Megan Mathias of GlenBurnie, MD; and step-great-grandchildren: McKenize Mathias and Skylar Mathias. In addition to her husbands and parents she was predeceased by son, Michael Inman. The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice, Dr. Castellone, Dr Jewitt, Ellie Rogers, nurses at Trident Hospital and all of the caretaker at the Village for taking care of Mrs. Ann. They also would like to thank Bethany United Methodist Church for all of their prayer and support during this difficult time. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.