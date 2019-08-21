Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Service 10:00 AM Saint James Church 1872 Camp Road Charleston , SC View Map Interment Saint James Churchyard 1872 Camp Road Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann LaRoche King Folly Beach - Ann LaRoche King, 68, of Folly Beach, South Carolina, wife of D. Philip King left to be in the arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019. Her service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Saint James Church, 1872 Camp Road at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow in the churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Ann was born May 22, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Robert Stanyarne LaRoche, Sr. and Alma Lee Jenkins LaRoche. Growing up on the Bohicket River and raising her family on the beach, Ann enjoyed life on the water. Phil and Ann became high school sweethearts, and once married, loved raising a large family together. They enjoyed traveling and shared a mutual admiration of history. Spending time with family was always her greatest joy and she was treasured by so many close friends. Her smile and infectious laugh was a light to everyone around her. Ann graduated Valedictorian from St. John's High School and with honors from both the University of Arizona and The Citadel where she received her Master's Degree. She was a retired school teacher, having taught at Trident Academy for 10 years and James Island Charter High School for over 22 years. She was the head of the Social Studies Department and a National Board certified teacher. Ann influenced and touched the lives of countless people in her career and within her church. As a member of Saint James Church, she was active on the church vestry as Senior Warden, served as Christian Education Director, and sang in the choir. Her musical abilities also included playing the clarinet through high school and college, and in the Charleston Community Band. She is survived by her husband, Phil, of 46 years; two daughters: Laura Jane Vroon (Jon) of Charleston, SC and Elizabeth Louise Gunther (Heath) of Charleston, SC; two sons: Philip LaRoche King (Mariana) of Mallorca, Spain and Capt. Stephen Joseph King, USMC (Amanda) of Corpus Christi, TX; two brothers: Robert Stanyarne "Stan" LaRoche, Jr. (Mary) of Johns Island, SC and Richard Daniel LaRoche (Robin) of Johns Island, SC; and ten grandchildren: Hannah, Jonathan, Benji, June, Porter, Joshua, Boden, Anna Rae, Charlie, and Henry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint James Church, 1872 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



