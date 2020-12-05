Ann Mae Hill Hollywood - The relatives and friends of the late Ann Mae Hill are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service Monday, December 07, 2020. 11am at Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery, 8419 Wiltown Road, Hollywood, SC 29449. A viewing will be held Sunday, December 06, 2020 from 3pm until 7pm at Walker's Mortuary. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone: 843-559-0341; Fax: 843-559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston