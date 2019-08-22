Ann Marie Dagenhart Watt Charleston - Ann Marie Dagenhart Watt, who was born in Taylorsville, North Carolina, on July 10, 1927, died August 22, 2019, after several years of declining health. She was the daughter of Carl Dawson Dagenhart and Sarah Burke Dagenhart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman C. Watt, and her only sibling, Ruth Dagenhart Maxwell, with whom she was very close. Mrs. Watt is survived by her son, Tobin N. Watt and daughter-in-law, Mary S. Watt of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren Eliza B. Watt, of Atlanta, Georgia; James Andrew T. Watt of Denver, Colorado; E. Douglas Watt, granddaughter-in-law Mitsue Watt and great-granddaughter, Sae Amarena Helen Watt of Tokyo, Japan. She is also survived by her nephew Scott Maxwell and his family, as well as several cousins. Mrs. Watt was a highly accomplished musician who mastered both the piano and the organ. She was also an imaginative artist, decorator and an amazing finder of antiques. Her intelligence and talents will be greatly missed by her family. She had long been a member of First Scots Presbyterian Church in Charleston, South Carolina where she often substituted for the organist. In recent years she was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Charleston. The family thanks all those who cared for and nurtured Mrs. Watt for their friendship, kindnesses and support while she lived at Ashley River Plantation and during her hospitalizations. Private interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , the family requests that you spread random acts of kindness in your own private way or make a contribution to FBN Productions Opera for Kids, 716 Old Forge Road, Chapin, S.C. 29036, or Thornwell Home for Children, 302 South Broad Street, Clinton, S.C. 29325. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019