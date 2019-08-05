|
Ann Masche Duc Charleston - Ann Veronica Masche Duc, 88, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on September 26, 1930 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Gertrude Veronica Groves and Emil L. Masche, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thomas A. "Bo" Duc, Sr., her daughter, Sheri Ann Duc, and her siblings Elizabeth M. Clair, Mary M. Friend, Emil L. Masche, Jr., and John F. Masche. She is survived and missed by her son, Dr. Thomas A. Duc, Jr. (Christine) of Charleston, SC and her daughter, Kathy Duc McKay of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her best friend and loving brother, Manning L. Masche of Summerville, SC; her five granddaughters, Sarah Duc Linker (Wesley) of Charleston, SC, Sheri Ann McKay Johnson (Jeremy) of Charleston, SC, Laura Duc Russell (Ryan) of Charleston, SC, Kadi McKay Quinn (Chris) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Whitney Duc Parkinson (Carter) of Atlanta, GA; the apples of her beautiful blue eyes, her great-grandchildren Ruth, Kelsey, Thomas, Easton, Phelps, Helen, Adair, Duc, Henry, Masche ("Sche"), and Reid; and her amazing caretakers, Joan Robinson and Vanessa Middleton. Ann was raised in downtown Charleston by her Aunt Gussy and later by her sister, Mary. She attended Cathedral Elementary and was a 1948 graduate of Bishop England High School. She went on to receive her nursing degree from St. Xavier Nursing School in 1951. Throughout her life, Ann endured many hardships, but she handled it all with strength and grace. She was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where she married her beloved husband, Bo, on February 7, 1953. Ann dedicated her life to raising their three children and was the most loving Momma. She was their biggest fan and never missed an opportunity to praise her children's hard work and accomplishments. In 1981, she was promoted to the title most know her by, Nana. She was a gentle, kind, and fiercely proud grandmother and always had a way of making "her girls" feel special. Ann was present at every dance recital, school play, awards assembly, and graduation and celebrated each milestone with the love and excitement that only Nana could give. She will be missed dearly and forever "loved more" by her family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Savannah Grace Memory Care Unit. The family would like to extend an invitation to a memorial gathering on August 6, from 7 PM to 9 PM at 326 Oak Point Landing Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends on August 7, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 93 Hassell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on August 7, 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, 93 Hassell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charleston and the South Carolina Chapter. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online atwww.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019